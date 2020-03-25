Closings and delays
There are currently 196 active closings. Click for more details.

New program could help Ohio hospitals keep down borrowing costs

Local News

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, some have had to paid rates as high as 8%

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Posted: / Updated:

1662222 via Pixabay

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague is stepping in to help the state’s hospital corporations keep down their borrowing costs.

The treasurer’s office has initiated a program to ensure lower-interest rates for hospital corporations like Mercy Health borrow to purchase needed supplies

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, some have had to paid rates as high as 8%. Sprague’s program would guarantee rates of just 2% as long as the health emergency remains in effect.

Mercy Health and its parent company, Bon Secours, are among half a dozen corporations that have signed up for the program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com