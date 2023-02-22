Jeff Jackson appears here with outgoing principal David Buzzard. Jackson is on the left.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A new principal has been named for Columbiana High School.

Assistant middle and high school principal Jeff Jackson has been promoted to principal. He is replacing Principal David Buzzard, who is retiring in the spring.

Jackson is a Columbiana High School alum, graduating in 1998. He earned a Bachelor of Education and Master of Curriculum Instruction degrees from Malone University. In 2000, he also won a National Championship with the Malone University Golf team.

Jackson began his career in education at Massillon Perry where he taught middle school math for 11 years. In 2014, he moved back to Columbiana where he taught 7th-grade math before being appointed assistant principal.

“The opportunity to use my experience in the classroom and administratively to serve the students and families of this community through the High School Principal position is an exciting honor,” Jackson said.

Jackson also coached Golf for four years in Columbiana, leading the team to a State Runners up title in 2015.