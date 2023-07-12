YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WBN) – A new portion of the East Park Hike and Bike Trail in Mill Creek Park is officially open.

Phase II of the trail opened Wednesday and includes .32 miles of new asphalt for walkers and bicyclists. It extends the existing trail from Lanterman’s Mill at Canfield Road (U.S. 62) around the perimeter of the historic Idora Park property to the East Cohasset Hike and Bike Trail.

The new construction completes a trail stretching through Mill Creek Park from Boardman-Canfield Road to Old Furnace Road, connecting Ford Nature Center, Lanterman’s Mill, East Newport Boat Launch and East Golf Hike and Bike Trail.

Most of the cost of the project was paid for through state and federal grants.