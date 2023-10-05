KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kinsman Township will have a new police chief, and Thaddeus Stephenson, the man taking the job, said he is excited about the opportunity.

It’s a job that the township has been working to fill since June when former Chief Shawn Rentz retired.

“I think we’ve been very pleased with being a small town, getting the response we got. We had quality candidates that applied,” said Kinsman Township Trustee Greg Leonhard.

Stephenson is currently a sergeant at the Warren City Police Department. He has spent his entire 20-year career there.

He will continue working in Warren, while also serving as Kinsman’s chief.

“The natural progression is to move forward, move up, so when the opportunity arose, I swung the bat, so to speak,” Stephenson said.

“We were really happy and elated that, you know, Thad was interested in the job, and we really have a lot of confidence in him that he’ll do a good job for Kinsman Township,” said Trustee Jamin Banning.

Stephenson will officially be sworn in Monday evening. He says he plans to start working here in the township Tuesday morning.

“The community is wonderful. I can’t wait to be a part of it and to really get in there and you know, connect with the residents here,” he said.