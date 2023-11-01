WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A new playground is now open in West Farmington, giving kids a new place to have some fun.

The playground includes a standing xylophone, big slide, swings and a rock wall.

“It gets more reaction than public sewer, you know, which public sewer is a game-changer just in our property values alone and possibilities of economic growth and development, but this is something that got everyone’s attention,” said Mayor Shirley McIntosh.

The old playground was demolished several years ago for safety reasons. Thanks to donations and help from State Senator Sandra O’Brien to secure $200,000 from the state’s capital budget, the village was able to build a new one.

“The greatest sound ever was… a couple days after it opened. I’m going into the village hall, and I hear… all these kids over here playing. It’s a good, it’s a good sound. It’s a good feeling,” McIntosh said.

She hopes the new playground becomes a focal point for the village.

“And we want to build upon this, too. We have plans. We want to put a pavilion over here. Dream big. We’d like to have an outdoor restroom,” she said.