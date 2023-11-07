YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Phase two has wrapped up for a new playground in Youngstown. It’s been 15 years in the making.

New equipment for Boulevard Park on Clarencedale Avenue was delivered Tuesday. The delivery came all the way from Canada.

The new equipment was made possible by a grant from numerous foundations.

In addition, 250 trees have also been planted since the project began.

The goal is to have a closer playground for neighboring children to play.

“The children of this neighborhood have nowhere to play except if they go down Midlothian for a mile to the IPE Filed or if they go to Boardman,” said Mary Danus, secretary of the Boulevard Park Block Watch.

The playground equipment is expected to be set up within two to three weeks.