New plans will move forward waterline expansion project in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Plans to extend the historic Blueprint to Prosperity Waterline Project in Trumbull County appear to be moving forward. It will bring public water to people who don’t have it now.

Efforts to extend this line have failed several times in the past, but new plans will pay for it.

“This is a big win for the entire district and it also helps us be able to formulate a plan to build future extensions,” said Deputy Sanitary Engineer Gary Newbrough.

The expansion called “Contract K” would extend water lines to Allenway Farm on Helsey Fusselman Road in Southington.

“He goes through a water cycle every 35 days and it requires a significant amount of water — the equivalent of almost 50 homes,” Newbrough said.

Homes along the route would be given the option to tie into the system.

The project is expected to cost about $293,000 and is projected to lower the cost for everyone already in the water district.

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved contracting with engineering firm Burgess & Niple to draw up plans for the expansion.

However, people from several townships who were a part of the project’s first phase felt left out of conversations involving the expansion.

“When something like this comes up, please let us know,” said Ron Davis, of Southington.

“Frankly, I think as a courtesy, someone could have reached out to me,” said West Farmington Mayor Shirley McIntosh.

McIntosh says she’s all for developing the Western corridor but has some questions about the project.

“I wanna know, what are the rates going to be? How’s the debt going to be paid? Who’s gonna be responsible for the debt? What kind of impact can I expect it to have on my community?” McIntosh wonders.