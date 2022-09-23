YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you have a craving for pizza, new owners of a historic pizza place want you to come back.

Cravings Pizza has opened in Youngstown along Canfield Road.

Cravings has gotten over 300 hungry people for dollar slices, wings, and subs, since opening on Monday. It’s run by the same owners as Common Goods, which is a coffee shop that sells local items and has been open for 19 months.

Coincidentally, Cravings took over the space which used to be held by Pizza Joe’s.

Coming up next in the plaza, will be a bar and grille which can hold 75 people. That is taking over the space which used to be a laundromat.

“It’s very humbling you know, it’s very great to have and take over that reign of being a place to eat and for people to like, enjoy pizza with their family after a long hard day at work. So taking the reins on and continuing kind of that special place on this town in this side of Youngstown is very important to me,” said Sheri Bodo of Cravings Pizza.

It should open in the spring.