House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre holds up maps during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The commission voted Thursday in favor of new preliminary district maps over sharp objections from the House’s Republican leader about how his chamber’s district lines would change. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WKBN)- In Pennsylvania, the State Supreme Court will consider a new map of Congressional Districts recommended by a lower court judge.

Republican Judge Patricia McCullough recommended the map drawn by an Allentown resident.

It’s supported by Republican lawmakers, but Democrats oppose it.

The map now heads to the state Supreme Court, which has a Democratic majority.

A hearing on the maps is scheduled for February 18.