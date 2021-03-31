New owners take over local Hot Dog Shoppe restaurants

The brothers who bought the Hot Dog Shoppe eateries are no strangers to the restaurant business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three family-owned hot dog restaurants in the Mahoning Valley are now under new ownership.

The brothers who bought the Hot Dog Shoppe eateries are no strangers to the restaurant business and say customers can expect much of the same they’ve always had.

The restaurant was founded by the Trevelline and Doverspike families in 1946.

But now, the original Hot Dog Shoppe and their other restaurants in Girard and East Liverpool have new owners: third-generation restauranteurs and brothers Greg and Nick Vojnovic.

“This is the only business we’ve known, and that’s why we wanted to do these. They’re part of the community, and we have an obligation and a legacy that we want to carry on, and that’s our goal,” said Greg Vojnovic.

The restaurant has been in Ray Trevelline’s and Dirk Doverspike’s families for generations.

Trevelline is 82 and says it was time for someone younger to take over.

He said the restaurant is in good hands, but it’s still hard to let go.

“For me personally, it’s just a privilege, a pleasure, a joy to get to know people, you know, just to be here,” he said.



Customers can rest assured that the hot dogs, menu and atmosphere will be much of the same.

“People can expect the same that they’ve always gotten here — all that great food. I would just say that, you know, we’ve already owned the business for a couple of weeks, and if you haven’t noticed anything, we’re going a great job,” said Greg Vojnovic.