BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of local entrepreneurs purchased Gorant Chocolates.

The company has been acquired by Youngstown Chocolate LLC, owned by Bergen Giordaini and Dr. Nino Rubino. The two are also behind Oh Donut and One Hot Cookie businesses in the area.

According to a news release from Gorant, the recipes will remain the same, but the Market Street store will move to 410 Boardman-Poland Road before the upcoming holiday season. Other changes include an enhanced website, along with a fundraising and corporate sales division.

The new owners say they intend to retain all current employees and add five new positions over the next 12 months.

The two licensee stores in Howland and Austintown will remain under their current ownership.

“We are grateful to be trusted with such an important piece of local history and are excited to elevate the Gorant brand and carry it forward to be enjoyed by the next generation of sweet lovers,” Giordani said.

“We’ve been fortunate to be supported by so many in the Valley and understand we have a responsibility to give back to the incredible place we call home,” Rubino said.

Gorant Chocolates was started by Charles and Sam Gorant in 1949. The factory location at 8301 Market Street was built and opened in 1977.

In 1982, Sam Gorant passed away. Four years later, Charles Gorant sold the company. Charles has since passed away.