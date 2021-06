NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Plans have been announced for the old Sparkle Market building in New Middletown.

Cocca Development has purchased the property for $500,000. The developer said the building will be renovated to house a Family Dollar store. The opening is expected fall 2021.

Sparkle Market closed at that location in 2016. The store was in New Middletown for over 18 years.