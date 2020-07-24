New owner of tallest building in downtown Niles shares vision for business

"I plan to do everything I can to make sure just this one building will help downtown Niles"

by: Nadine Grimley

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – After almost a year and a half on the market, the seven-story Niles Professional Building at 2 S. Main Street sold for $120,000, just less than half of the original asking price.

“I am very excited. I just settled on the building yesterday,” said Marco Di Chiro.

Di Chiro is now the new owner of the tallest building in downtown Niles.

“There’s a certain quality of this building, you can feel the life in it and I want to keep that,” he said.

Di Chiro is a retired police officer who lives in North Carolina, but he’ll be moving to Niles soon.

He said he was looking to buy a historical building, and after seeing the masonry and architecture of the Professional Building, he was sold on it right away.

“What I want to do is basically… the first thing is to preserve the building to what it used to be,” he said.

Di Chiro has a vision for what used to be the lobby for the Niles Trust Company. He’d like to see it become a brewery or coffee shop.

It’s an idea Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said is in line with their vision for revitalizing downtown.

“We are thrilled that we have a private investor who, I said since day one, needed a little bit of money and a little bit of vision to turn this building around,” Mientkiewicz said.

“I plan to do everything I can to make sure just this one building will help downtown Niles, and I hope it works that way,” Di Chiro said.

Eventually, Di Chiro said he’d like the building to include an art center. As of right now, he already has a new name picked out for it.

“I’m gonna call it Deco Tower, based on art deco, which I think is fun and it is an original architectural tower,” he said.

