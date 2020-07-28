New owner of Austintown movie theater acquires liquor license

When it opens, Golden Star Theater will create about 30 jobs

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The new owner of an old business in Austintown was approved for a liquor license Monday evening.

Golden Star Theater will now be allowed to serve alcohol at the movie theater on Mahoning Avenue, where the old Regal theater used to be.

It was done through a program that transfers liquor licenses from another community. Trustee Jim Davis said they approved the permit because of the owner’s contribution to the community.

“The Golden Star Theater, those folks have been doing a phenomenal job over there and they have an investment, in this job, of $2.5 million,” said Davis.

When it opens, Golden Star Theater will create about 30 jobs.