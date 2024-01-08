HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local restauranteur is expanding his line of eateries in the Howland area.

In a Facebook post, John Kouvas, who owns the Chophouse and Red Plum Pizza and Pasta, announced that he recently acquired Barrel 33, which is located in the Howland Plaza.

Kouvas wrote, “This restaurant is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our culinary offerings and bring our unique experiences to even more guests.”

He added that Barrel 33 is being remodeled “to enhance its ambiance” and to create a space that reflects their vision of a “welcoming and comfortable atmosphere where you can relax and enjoy amazing food and drinks.”

Kouvas also teased a few upcoming menu selections and told his followers to “get ready for Ohio’s best, fried bologna sandwich,” among other items.

Dozens of supporters congratulated Kouvas on his new venture.

Among comments, one Facebook user said, “Bring back some live music to Barrel 33. Enjoyed jazz nights there in the past.” Another suggested that “vegetarian” options be added to the menu.

Additional updates about the opening date will be provided on the Barrel 33 website and social media sites.