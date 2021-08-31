New opening act named for Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A new opening act has been named for the Canfield Fair concert.

Starset will now open for Shinedown Sept. 6 at the Canfield Fair grandstand.

Starset replaces Theory, which canceled all their concert events because of COVID-19. Theory said it is canceling tour dates, including the Monday night performance at the Canfield Fair, because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases, “made worse by the Delta variant,” the band announced.

The cancellation last week left the fair board scrambling to find another act.

Starset is a cinematic rock band fronted by Dustin Bates and was formed in 2013 in Columbus.