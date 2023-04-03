YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohioans must now show photo ID at the polls, as opposed to earlier rules permitting voters to show non-photo ID, like utility bills. The photo ID requirement does not apply to mail-in voters.

Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe said you will need to bring a state-issued ID, military ID or a passport.

“It’s going to be a little more restrictive of what they need to provide,” McCabe said. “Fortunately, over the last four elections, is that 99% of the people provided that information to us. It’s the 1% we’re trying to get the message to.”

Monday is the last day to register to vote. Early and absentee voting in Ohio starts Tuesday. If you have any concerns regarding your registration status or if your information is up to date, you can contact your county elections office.