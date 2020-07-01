New Ohio law eliminating front license plate takes effect

The plate must still be displayed on the rear of the vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most drivers in Ohio are no longer required to have a front license plate.

The new law takes effect today, July 1, and requires only one license plate to be displayed on most motor vehicles.

The plate must still be displayed on the rear of the vehicle.

Commercial tractors must display the license plate on the front of the vehicle.

Governor Mike DeWine signed the bill allowing drivers to remove the front plate over a year ago.

The move will reportedly save state $1.5 million a year.

Five states around Ohio only require one license plate, including Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement was against the new measure saying the front license plate helps them in crime fighting.

Ohio is now the 20th state that does not require the front plate.

Drivers who want to keep their front license plate may do so.