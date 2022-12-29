(WKBN) – If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.

For the first time ever, fireworks can be set off on New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Then again on New Year’s Day from 4-11 p.m.

Phantom Fireworks Vice President Bill Weimer says sales are up because of the new law and the weather has played a big part in it too.

“Most of the business, the big business is in the southern states where it’s warmer, but we get a break. We get some warm weather in the north, we have a lot of business here as well and it’s been strong,” Weimer said.

Weimer encourages safety precautions while setting off fireworks this weekend.