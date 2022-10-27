LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is ready for winter weather.

We were invited to check out its new full-maintenance facility Thursday on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

Crews say they have to be prepared for unexpected and unpredictable incidents when road conditions take a turn. Ray Marsch with ODOT says this new facility will help with that.

“It’s a closer proximity to I-80, so our crews are going to be able to get out and treat the roads more efficiently going back and forth from this garage to I-80. That’s a very important route here throughout Trumbull and Mahoning counties,” Marsch said.

Marsch said the new facility can hold more salt and trucks.

ODOT will still run routes out of their facility in Cortland.

Marsch said this winter will be a good test for the new facility on Route 193.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.