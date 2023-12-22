WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a fundraiser to raise money for a wheelchair-accessible van has now turned into a nonprofit.

“Inspiring a Difference” was granted its nonprofit status earlier this month. Danella Monsman formed the organization. She knows what it’s like to have a child with medical needs not covered by insurance. Her 12-year-old daughter Krista suffers from spinal muscular atrophy.

“Many, many years we went without insurance. They would not provide a wheelchair van. There was no help for a wheelchair ramp to get into our house, Hoyer lifts or nothing,” she said.

It’s why Monsman launched the “Egg My Yard” fundraiser in 2021. She needed to raise money to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van to get Krista to and from her appointments.

Monsman knows other children’s families are dealing with the same thing. The nonprofit’s goal is to help.

“That could be assistive equipment, adaptive equipment or home modifications, like a ceiling Hoyer lift, a wheelchair ramp, a bathroom modification,” Monsman said. “Whatever you medically need that your insurance will not cover for you, and then we will raise the funds to provide that.”

Monsman says the organization is looking for a family in need of this assistance. Applications are being accepted through January 6, 2024. You can email Mosman at DMonsman@hotmail.com or visit the Inspiring A Difference Facebook page (formerly Wheels for Krista).