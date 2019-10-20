New non-profit puts on Hubbard Halloween event to raise awareness for autism acceptance

The organization was started by a local police officer whose son has autism and epilepsy

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Halloween-themed kickoff event for a new non-profit organization took place this weekend to help bridge the gap between first responders and people with special needs.

Saturday’s Trunk or Treat in Hubbard was put on by the Autism Awareness Training and Acceptance Program.

It’s an organization that works to raise awareness for the special needs community — more specifically, families of loved ones with autism.

The event had activities for families and resource tables to help spread the word about what is available to special needs families.

Hubbard Township Police Officer Justin Meade helped start the non-profit and organized the event.

He has a son with autism and epilepsy, so he said he knows the importance of making sure people are trained properly.

“We’re offering no-cost training to law enforcement agencies, other first responder agencies as well as just community organizations, general public. Just giving them increased awareness on how to deal with autistic individuals and other special needs. Individuals that are in crisis on how to better de-escalate them, hopefully without having to use any kind of force or anything like that, and then the safest way to do so if that is, unfortunately, necessary,” he said.

Meade said the non-profit will be hosting more events in the future. He hopes to see the program grow.