AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new local non-profit organization is looking to help keep pets from going hungry.

The Little Black Cat Collective held a pet food drive Saturday afternoon at Big Ben’s Clock Shop in Austintown.

The organization accepted pet food items such as dry and canned cat food, dry dog food, cat and dog treats and toys.

A garage sale, 50/50 raffle and basket raffle also took place.

“I think everyone’s been hit hard in these times with COVID and with prices for all kinds of things skyrocketing. I just felt like I don’t want someone to have to choose between paying a heating bill or buying a bag of food for their cat or dog,” said Laura Zavadil, president and founder of The Little Black Cat Collective.

If you weren’t able to make it to Saturday’s drive, you’ll have another opportunity Sunday afternoon between noon and 4 p.m.

If you’d like to learn more about The Little Black Cat Collective, you can follow them on Facebook.