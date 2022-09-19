STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new musical is set to debut next weekend!

Top Hat Productions will present “Kinky Boots” to the community.

The cast consists of about 30 local performers. The nonprofit organization puts all of the money they make back into the community to do things like feed the homeless.

The musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who inherited a shoe factory from his father. Price goes to London and forms an unlikely partnership with drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled boots and save the business.

This is one of the organization’s first big productions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a big undertaking. We’ve been waiting for this show to come out because we just feel that it fits right in with our mission of acceptance, understanding and compassion,” says Brian Palumbo, director of “Kinky Boots.”

The show opens beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and will run for the following two weekends as well at the Fairview Arts and Outreach Center in Struthers.

Tickets cost $19.50 each and are available at Top Hat Production’s website or Facebook page.