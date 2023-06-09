WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren’s Dave Grohl Alley will soon be getting some new artwork.

After a call for entries, the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County earlier this week selected an artist who will paint new murals as part of the Dave Grohl Alley mural contest. He’s Royce Umberger, originally of Akron who now lives in Boardman.

“It was a very hard selection process due to all the amazing ideas that came through. We hope you continue to submit work for future projects,” the organization said in a press release.

The murals will go on a wall near the entrance of Modern Methods Brewing.

Umberger submitted examples of what the murals will look like, which included one with a drumstick, another with a guitar and a third with the word “Warren.”

“I wanted something that paid homage to Dave Grohl but also stayed true to my artistic style. The combination of that is bright colors, abstract geometric shapes and partial portraits of Dave Grohl himself,” Umberger said.

Umberger was awarded a $12,000 budget, some of which will be used to pay himself.

He hopes to get started in a few weeks and then be finished in about three weeks.

The goal of this project is to bring public art to the City of Warren and enhance the community, specifically in Dave Grohl Alley, an area already hosting a number of public art murals installed by local artists.