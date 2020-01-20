New Mocha House hosts its soft open

Like its other locations, you can order breakfast, lunch and dinner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local restaurant is expanding in the Valley. The Mocha House had its soft opening Monday in downtown Youngstown.

They already had locations in Warren and Boardman.

Like those locations, you can order breakfast, lunch and dinner.

However, this new location is a little more high-tech. It will feature TV monitors and menu boards.

The owners say they want to be a pillar of the community.

“I felt so much energy from everybody. Everybody’s been nothing but excited, as are we, and it’s been a really good vibe so far. So we are really excited to meet our future customers, our current and out future customers. We’re really, really looking forward to it,” said the owner Kalli Georgalos.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for later this month.