New mobile classroom launched at Goodwill in Liberty

MOTIVE is a mobile classroom with laptop computers and wireless internet to support training across local counties

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Goodwill presented and launched a new program at its Belmont Avenue location on Thursday.

MOTIVE is a mobile classroom with laptop computers and wireless internet to support training across local counties.

This program will be teaching people digital skills. Denis Robinson, director of mission services, said that MOTIVE aims to help communities prosper.

“We’re looking to bring different opportunities that are going to help enhance the job market in our area,” said Robinson.

The program will also provide vision screenings.

Robinson said they are still looking for partnerships.