LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

New mobile classroom launched at Goodwill in Liberty

Local News

MOTIVE is a mobile classroom with laptop computers and wireless internet to support training across local counties

by: WYTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Goodwill presented and launched a new program at its Belmont Avenue location on Thursday.

MOTIVE is a mobile classroom with laptop computers and wireless internet to support training across local counties.

This program will be teaching people digital skills. Denis Robinson, director of mission services, said that MOTIVE aims to help communities prosper.

“We’re looking to bring different opportunities that are going to help enhance the job market in our area,” said Robinson.

The program will also provide vision screenings.

Robinson said they are still looking for partnerships.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com