New Middletown woman organizes free meal for those spending holidays alone

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local woman recently went through a family crisis, inspiring her to make sure those without a place to go for Christmas would have a place to feel welcomed.

After a sick family member struggled through times alone in a hospital, Anna Magura, of New Middletown, wanted to make sure no one else was left alone for the holidays.

“We know that a lot of people are struggling. We just want people to feel that they have a place and they have somewhere to go,” said event organizer Anna Magura.

So, in order to give back to her community, Magura organized a free holiday dinner Tuesday night.

“We decided to do this about a year ago because we had a pretty rough Christmas with some sickness in the family last year,” she said.

Magura works for the village of New Middletown and knew that the hall at St. Paul the Apostle Church would be the perfect spot.

Friends and family pitched in to help make enough food to feed over 200 people.

“We were going to put it on for people that needed someone on Christmas Eve that didn’t have anyone. We love cooking, we love entertaining and serving people and that’s why we decided to do it,” Magura said.

Magura and her family hope that those who went to the dinner, in turn, help others in their lives.

“Maybe they’ll pay it forward and maybe we’ll all come just a little bit closer,” Magura said.

Magura hopes to do it again next year.