Councilman: Vince D’Egidio resigns as New Middletown police chief amid investigation

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New Middletown Mayor Harry Kale placed Police Chief Vince D’Egidio on paid administrative leave Sunday night during an investigation involving him.

Beyond that, the mayor did not comment further on the investigation.

Tuesday night, New Middletown Village Council member Robert Carson confirmed D’Egidio has resigned from his position as police chief.

A neighbor who has known the chief during his almost 40 years on the police force, Tricia Ross, was born and raised in the village.

She couldn’t believe it when she found out the news.

Ross says D’Egidio is a staple in the village and doesn’t care what the investigation is about.

“I know in my heart he’s a good guy, he really is… When people do good things and good people and they’re bored and they have to find something to… you know,” Ross said.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene also could not get into the specifics of the investigation but did say that he’s not sure if D’Egidio did anything wrong.

“At this point, we don’t know if it’s criminal. It may or may not be. It could be something internal. We’ve been tasked with doing our job and we’re going to do it thoroughly,” Greene said.

Greene is leading the investigation. He didn’t give a timeline for it but said state investigators are also involved.

D’Egidio has worked for New Middletown police since 1981.