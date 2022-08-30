LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Middletown man caught up in an April human trafficking sting in the Valley was sentenced Tuesday.

Don Bova, who at one time worked for the New Middletown Police Department, was sentenced to two years probation on charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

A sentence of 120 days in jail was suspended. Bova will also have to pay $750 in fines and perform 20 hours of community service if he doesn’t buy out of it. He was also ordered to take an “education” course, but court records do not say what the subject matter is.

Bova was among five men arrested during the sting. Police all five men responded to online ads soliciting prostitutes. When the suspects showed up, law enforcement was waiting for them.