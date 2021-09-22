New Middletown man sentenced in Jewish Community Center threat case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After two years in jail, a New Middletown man was sentenced for a 2019 threat against the Youngstown Jewish Community Center.

James Reardon was sentenced Wednesday in Cleveland Federal Court to 41 months.

He pleaded guilty in May to charges of transmitting a threatening communication and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

As part of his sentencing. Reardon has to get mental health treatment.

Reardon has been in the Mahoning County Jail since an Aug. 17, 2019 search of his home prompted by an online threat against the Jewish Community Center on Gypsy Lane.

The warrant was served after authorities learned about a video he posted online in July 2019, in which they say he threatened the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

The video has screams and sirens as background noise and shows Reardon holding a gun, investigators say. They say the caption identifies the man holding the gun as “local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation issued a statement following Reardon’s sentencing: