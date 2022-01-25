New Middletown man pleads guilty to robbing Austintown bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A New Middletown man charged with robbing an Austintown bank in February has entered a guilty plea in federal court.

Robert Porter IV, 45, will be sentenced June 9 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio by U.S. Judge J. Phillip Calabrese after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery.

A presentence investigation will be done before Porter is sentenced.

Porter has been in the Mahoning County Jail shortly after he was arrested Feb. 26 for robbing a Premier Bank branch on Kirk Road in Austintown.

Reports said he walked in about 4 p.m. Feb. 26, robbed the bank, then left.

A couple of hours later, reports said a car he was driving at the time of the robbery was found on fire at Windsor Avenue and Loveland Road in Youngstown. He was found a few blocks away at a fire station on East Midlothian Boulevard.

According to reports, Porter was taken into custody because his description matched the description of the person who robbed the bank.

The affidavit said Porter told township detectives his day began by stealing an unoccupied car that was running on Market Street in Youngstown, buying drugs, then heading to Austintown. He wrote a note demanding money and thought about robbing a different bank but got scared before calming down and deciding on robbing the bank on Kirk Road, according to the affidavit.

After Porter was arrested by Youngstown police and Austintown police were alerted, township Detective Sgt. Greg McGlynn questioned Porter and could smell gasoline coming off his clothes, the affidavit said.

Porter also had a black bag full of $100, $50 and $20 bills in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt that police found when he was questioned, the affidavit said.

The day after he was arrested, Porter talked to someone on the phone while he was in the jail and admitted to robbing the bank, the affidavit said. The affidavit also said Porter told the person on the phone that he burned the car to get rid of his DNA and fingerprints. He told the witness, “I got caught on a fluke,” the affidavit said.

A criminal complaint against Porter was filed March 16 in federal court and a federal grand jury April 29 returned an indictment against him.