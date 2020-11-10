New Middletown man charged with sex crimes against 2 children

Cremeans is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy in Hubbard Township

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A New Middletown man is facing criminal charges, accused of inappropriately touching two children.

Jeremy Cremeans was arraigned on two felony counts of gross sexual imposition charges in Girard Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Bond was set at $10,000 with electronically-monitored house arrest should he post it.

According to a police report, Cremeans is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy in July in Hubbard Township.

A judge ordered Cremeans not to have any contact with the minor victims.

He’s due back in court on the 18th.