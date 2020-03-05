New Middletown hires new police chief

The department also hired a full-time and a part-time officer to join the police force

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New Middletown has recently hired a new part-time police chief that is no stranger to the Valley.

James Craven took the position and is already on the job. He is the former police chief of Washingtonville and previously worked at the Poland Village Police Department for 20 years.

He also worked at the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

New Middletown Mayor Harry Kale said Craven is dedicated to moving the village police department forward.

The department also hired a full-time and a part-time officer to join the police force.