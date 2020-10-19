New Middletown company expanding handwashing station business

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday for Personal Protected to celebrate those expansion plans

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A company in New Middletown that makes portable handwashing stations is expanding.

The company is responsible for the ten handwashing stations you see around YSU campus. The handwashing units, each with four sinks, are enough for 720 washes per hour.

“I think people will very much enjoy seeing these out and about,” said co-owner Holly Swartz. “Whether they are at an airport, at a school, a function or when we get back together for big sporting events. I feel these are going to be a staple that will help people feel confident and not worrying.”

The stations are mobile and designed with barriers to help with social distancing.

YSU President Jim Tressel and Senator Michael Rulli were at the ribbon cutting ceremony.