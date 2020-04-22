New Mexican restaurant in Youngstown hoping for summer opening

Tequila Coyote's opening date had to be pushed back because of the coronavirus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Brand new restaurants set to launch soon are among the businesses that have had to adjust because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Youngstown is quiet and restaurants along Federal Street are closed for dine-in service, including Tequila Coyote, which won’t open as planned.

“We were really focusing on trying to get the building open and ready to go by the summer, hoping the concerts would all come downtown, and we were ready to rock and roll,” Chris Davis said.

He and Richard Kaszowski are co-owners of Tequila Coyote. They expected to open the new restaurant inside of the Wick Tower in May, but now they hope that can happen sometime in the summer.

Aside from the delayed opening, both owners said they have run into other issues because of the shutdown.

“It’s slowed down the process of getting permits and getting inspections,” Kaszowski said. “We’re doing as much as we can with what we’re working with. We’re working with the mayor’s office and I believe it’s going to start moving here shortly.”

Both owners are optimistic about eventually opening their restaurant, but they are not sure how social distancing and the gradual return of daily activities will affect it.

“It’s slowing everything down and even when we do finally open up, we don’t know what to expect, how people are going to come out and experience,” Kaszowski said. “They still might still hold back and might not come out as much as we expect.”

The two Valley natives said they look forward to the moment their first customers walk through the doors.

“This is our home,” Davis said. “This is our backyard so we have a personal investment to get this up and running.”