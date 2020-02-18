New Italian and Mexican restaurants coming to downtown Youngstown

One of the new places will be owned by the person who owns Republic Pizza next to YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A few new restaurants will be opening in downtown Youngstown, another positive sign for the area.

Prima Cucina Italiana will open in what was Roberto’s Italian Ristorante on W. Federal Street. It will be a full-service Italian restaurant owned by Josh Santangelo, who owns Republic Pizza next to Youngstown State University. It is expected to open in the next three or four weeks.

Another restaurant will be Tequila Coyote, which will open on the ground floor of the Wick Tower apartment building on W. Federal Street. Tequila Coyote is owned by the same people who own Los Gallos. It should open within the next 60-90 days.

Gringos Tacos and Tequila will go on N. Phelps Street, right next to Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts. We’re not sure yet when it plans to open.