POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A new park will be coming to Poland hopefully sometime this year.

Tuesday was the ground-breaking for the Poland Rotary Memorial Park.

It’s going to be at the intersection of South Main Street and Green Meadow Place.

The project is being provided by the Poland Village and the Rotary through their Flag Program.

Poland Rotary is also looking for community support.

“To commemorate their families and their veterans and their loved ones and to memorialize them in this park through donations, and that is really going to drive the completion of this park as well as future projects,” said Poland Rotary President Tim Crowe.

The land was given to the Rotary back in the ’80s.