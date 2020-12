They have seven positions posted on their website

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s still months away from opening, but the new Meijer store in Boardman is already looking for help.

Right now, they are looking for a cashier, gas station clerk, security associate/greeter, meat cutter, cake decorator, pricing/inventory coordinator and delivery receiving clerk.

You can apply online on Meijer’s website.