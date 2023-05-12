WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new store is opening in the Valley soon. First News got a sneak preview of it Friday morning.

The new Meijer in Niles held a tour for media and local officials. The store is in the Howland Center Complex by Eastwood Mall. It’s hoping to be a one-stop shop with groceries and home goods.

The new Meijer is also giving back to the community. It donated a $15,000 check to the nonprofit Inspiring Minds, which offers free after-school care to local students.

“Being from this area originally, the work that the community does to help each other is just amazing,” said store manager Patrick Hughes. “And what Deryck Toles and Inspiring Minds does for the community is just so amazing for me to be a part of it and to help give back to the community.”

The store officially opens May 16 at 6 a.m.