YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health has a new medical center on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown and there was an open house Thursday.

The center has been welcoming patients for a few weeks now. However, Thursday was a chance to show off the new facility and what it has to offer.

There is primary care, Geriatrics, a Women’s Center, a Spanish speaking primary practice and Recovery Services.

According to Dr. Jim Kravec at Mercy Health, this project started a few years back and he believes this will provide a lot of access to residents in the area.

“You know we’ve been dedicated to the city of Youngstown and the northside of Youngstown for over one hundred years. So this just furthers our mission to the community and to the city of Youngstown realizing that this has been our base,” said Dr. Kravec.

Mercy Health has 29 primary health care centers in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.