CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A grand opening is set for Nov. 1 for a new hotel in Canfield.

TownePlace Suites and SpringHill Suites by Marriott teamed up with CTW Development and Marriott International for the first prototype property — with both hotels under one roof.

The hotel features 101 extended-stay suites, catering to business and leisure travelers. Each room is larger than a standard hotel room with separate areas to sleep, work and relax. Each room features a trundle sofa, microwave and mini fridge.

The property also includes a bistro.

The suites are located at 4100 Westford Place, near the Kennsington Golf Course.

Also in Canfield, a new Aldi grocery store will be coming to a portion of the Westford development off of US-224 behind the Wendy’s and Panera Bread locations. Ground could be broken there sometime late next month.