MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Imperial Systems out of Mercer will soon open a new filter manufacturing facility.

The company purchased the former ITT Reznor facility in Mercer Borough. It was announced on the Imperial Systems website. The facility will be completely renovated within a few months.



It’s expected to bring an additional 50 new jobs to Mercer County later this year.



The Reznor factory closed in 2019.