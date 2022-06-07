MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Chris Anderson is the new Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman.

Anderson grew up in Trumbull county.

Most recently, he was Congressman Ryan’s field director on his reelection in 2020 and served as the vice president’s campaign for the Ohio Young Democrats.

Anderson says his goal is to bring the Democratic Party together.

“It starts with brining a long everybody in the process, making sure they are included in the changes that are gunna happen and making sure they understand why the changes are happening,” he said.

Anderson says he plans to set the Democratic Party up for success today and well in to the future.