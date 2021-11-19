New Lordstown battery plant hiring for several positions

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new battery cell manufacturing facility is hiring for positions at its Lordstown facility.

Ultium Cells recently began the hiring process for production senior technicians and quality inspectors.

This team will be responsible for machine commissioning and developing training programs for the production team.

Now, the company is looking for candidates who want to learn how to operate high-tech, computer-controlled equipment. According to Ultium Cells, these positions do not require extensive reaching, lifting or handling of material – the machine automation performs the high-speed repetitive work.

New hires will receive a competitive wage and full benefits, according to the company.

Current job postings are listed at www.ultiumcell.com and are updated regularly.

Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem, is mass producing Ultium battery cells to advance the push for a zero-emissions, all-electric future. LG is the technology leader for lithium-ion battery cells.