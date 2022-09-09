STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Joseph the Provider School is holding its annual fundraiser but at a new location.

The Annual Basket and Gift Auction Dinner is at the St. Nicholas Church Hall in Struthers on Saturday, Sept. 17.

In years past, the event has been at St. Patrick’s in Hubbard. However, organizers moved the event due to the fire at the church.

This event allows the school to support its students throughout the year.

“Band and choir that helps in their learning. So those things are very important to us so we wanna make sure that our kids succeed by doing this. The people of the Valley have helped and supported us and again we are relying on their help,” said Father Michael Swierz.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the buffet begins at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are still available for $25 and can be bought at the school’s office on Turin Street in Youngstown or St. Patrick’s Church office on Main Street in Hubbard.