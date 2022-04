(WKBN) – Two ramps in Trumbull County will be closed Monday morning.

The State Route 82 westbound ramp to State Route 193 and the State Route 193 to State Route 82 Eastbound ramp will both be CLOSED.

This is due to a culvert replacement.

And in Youngstown, there will be lane restrictions for U.S. 62 Eastbound between State Route 289 and Albert Street.

This is for pavement repairs and resurfacing.

These are expected to be done by late September.