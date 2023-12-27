COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A new surgery and outpatient center is opening soon in Columbiana.

Salem Regional Medical Center announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that the SRMC Surgery & Outpatient Pavilion at Firestone Farms TownCenter will be the home of the Advanced Radiology Center in Columbiana, Firestone Infusion Center, Firestone Surgery Center and Multispecialty Physician Offices.

The facility was developed as part of SRMC’s strategic plan to address the increased demand for a convenient and lower-cost alternative to hospital-based care; “while offering the same high levels of quality, safety and advanced patient care,” according to Salem Regional.

The 76,600-square-foot facility is one of the area’s largest medical facilities and will tentatively be completed in early 2024, according to the company.

The SRMC Surgery & Outpatient Pavilion will open in phases, which are detailed on its website.