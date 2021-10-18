New local gym to offer Floyd Mayweather-style workouts, VR tech

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’ve ever watched a Rocky movie and thought “Wow, I want to do that,” next spring may be your chance.

Construction is underway for a new Mayweather Boxing and Fitness gym in Boardman – named after retired boxer Floyd Mayweather.

It’s at the Southern Park Mall next to J.C. Penney and will be a high-intensity style workout. People will learn how to box and get a good sweat in.

Each week the workouts will be centered around what Mayweather did before each of his fights.

“They have virtual reality boxing where you’re going to go with Floyd Mayweather in the gym. It’ll be like virtually fighting or sparring with Floyd Mayweather,” said trainer and retired professional boxer Anthony Pietrantonio.

“I’m very excited, our goal is to bring in as many members as we can. To not only open this location but once we’re successfully opened up to open several more locations, not just for us, but for the community,” said general manager Devin Stanford.

Membership pre-sales start Nov. 29 at the Southern Park Mall.