New local gym focuses on reducing sports injuries

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local man is coming back to his roots and is opening a new gym in Youngstown, despite supply chain issues.

Brian Lebo just opened Athletic Performance Training Center off of North Meridian Road in Youngstown.

The original plan was to open last summer, but there were issues getting equipment and flooring.

But that hasn’t stopped him from getting his second facility up and running. It is now ready to start training athletes.

The final piece will be the turf, which will be 25 yards by 5 yards and lined like a football field. He wants to help athletes not only improve their performance, but reduce their risk of injury.

“It’s not only important to make these kids perform better, to help them perform better through the development of strength and conditioning, speed and agility, but also to keep them on the court, keep them on the field, to keep them on the ice,” Lebo said.

He opened his first strength and conditioning facility in the Cleveland area in 2008. It’s trained dozens of professional athletes. hundreds of collegiate athletes and thousands of scholastic athletes.